Syfy’s newest shark-themed movie is filming in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs is going to need a bigger boat as it is on the verge of a major shark attack.
“Mississippi River Shark” will begin shooting in the city in February. It will air on Syfy sometime later this year. And it involves an Ocean Springs resident and his twin brother.
“My brother, Jason, talked the producers of the film into coming down to Ocean Springs and checking it out and they decided to shoot it here,” said “Mallrats” and “Party of Five” actor Jeremy London, whose twin Jason London starred in “Dazed and Confused.” “They came here and fell in love with the place and put me in charge of casting.”
London said his brother will also star in the film.
“He plays a fictional version of himself,” London said. “It’s pretty hilarious.”
The movie is the latest in a long line of shark movies from the Syfy network including the camp classic “Skarknado.” Although the plot was not revealed, London did give away a major spoiler.
“So, Jason dies in the movie and then someone says, ‘At least we still have Jeremy,’” he said. “How cool is that?”
Jeremy London owns and operates the London Arts Acting Studio in St. Martin. He said the film will be a great opportunity for his students.
“This will be the first big film for that the London Arts Acting Studio students can audition for and really have a chance to get it into it and we are going to use the students in the background shots,” he said. “It’s the coolest thing — I’m over the moon.”
But he said there is no guarantee his students will make the cut.
“This is not just for my students. The audition is for the entire Coast acting community,” London said.
“Mississippi River Shark” is the second Syfy shark movie to be filmed on the Coast. “Shark Lake,” which starred Dolph Lundgren, was shot in Ocean Springs and other South Mississippi locations in 2015.
The film’s producers will be casting the film Saturday in Ocean Springs, London said. Shooting for the film will be Feb. 13-25.
This is the second film London has been involved with on the Coast. He directed the short film “Monsters Anonymous” last year. It was written by Coast resident Wallace Phelps and Jason Robbins and was shot in Ocean Springs. The film is currently making the festival circuit.
“We’re hoping to bring more movies here after we finish the one for Syfy,” London said.
