Live updates: High School football in South Mississippi

Pascagoula running back Isaiah Benn (33) runs the ball during the game between Gautier and Pascagoula in Pascagoula September 3, 2021. Special to Sun Herald

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast.

This week’s slate of games includes:

▪ Picayune vs. Gulfport

▪ Jefferson Davis County vs. D’Iberville

▪ Pascagoula vs. Wayne County

▪ Ocean Springs vs. George County

▪ East Marion vs. Harrison Central

▪ Long Beach vs. Bay St. Louis

▪ Poplarville vs. Lumberton

▪ St. Martin vs. West Marion

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Purvis vs. Pass Christian

▪ SHCACA vs. West Harrison

▪ Resurrection vs. Stringer

▪ South Pike vs. East Central

▪ St. Patrick vs. Clarksdale

▪ Vancleave vs. Moss Point

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.

You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.