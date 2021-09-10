High School Sports

Live updates: High School football in South Mississippi

Sun Herald

Pascagoula running back Isaiah Benn (33) runs the ball during the game between Gautier and Pascagoula in Pascagoula September 3, 2021. Bobby McDuffie Special to Sun Herald

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast.

This week’s slate of games includes:

Picayune vs. Gulfport

Jefferson Davis County vs. D’Iberville

Pascagoula vs. Wayne County

Ocean Springs vs. George County

East Marion vs. Harrison Central

Long Beach vs. Bay St. Louis

Poplarville vs. Lumberton

St. Martin vs. West Marion

Purvis vs. Pass Christian

SHCACA vs. West Harrison

Resurrection vs. Stringer

South Pike vs. East Central

St. Patrick vs. Clarksdale

Vancleave vs. Moss Point

