How we’re getting high school football scores this year — and how you can help

With another high school sports season kicking off Thursday in South Mississippi, we would like to take the opportunity to share an exciting new feature that will supplement our coverage this year.
The Sun Herald is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school results. On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on sunherald.com from high school football games across the Sun Herald’s coverage area.
The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to greatly increase the number of football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
We’ll all be getting to know ScoreStream better in the months to come. For now, bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to sunherald.com. Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
Don’t see your school listed? Email us at sports@sunherald.com and put SCORESTREAM in the subject line.
Comments