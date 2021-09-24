‘We are heartbroken.’ Freshman MGCCC football player killed in Wiggins wreck after game

Leviticus “Levi” Madison

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football player Leviticus “Levi” Madison was killed early Friday morning in a single-car wreck on the way home from a game.

Two of the freshman defensive lineman’s teammates were in the car, according to an MGCCC press release, with one sustaining injuries in the crash.

The three football players were returning to the Perkinston campus following the game against Hinds Community College just before 1:30 a.m. when the car they were in struck a pole at caught fire, the release said. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Magnolia Drive and U.S. 49 in Wiggins.

“It’s a sad day for the team,” head coach Jack Wright said. “We’re all heartbroken. It’s hard to put into words. He had so much potential, and he was really coming into his own. He was turning a corner.

“He was always talking. He would always say hello to everybody. There was no doubt who it was when you saw him walking. He was a giant, a huge man. He had a big personality.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Meridian native, Madison signed with Gulf Coast coming out of high school two years ago, but started at Morgan State instead. He transferred to MGCCC in spring 2021 when Morgan State canceled their season due to COVID.

“We are deeply saddened about the loss of Levi Madison,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, president of MGCCC, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as his fellow teammates and coaches. Our entire athletics program is a tight-knit family, and Gulf Coast will rally behind the players and offer them counseling and support as they mourn the loss of their teammate and friend.”

Brandon Cunningham, a freshman offensive lineman from St. Martin, is being treated at a Jackson a hospital. Sophmore Cam Thomas, from Picayune, was not injured in the crash.

The team met Friday morning, and grief counselors were available, according to MGCC’s press release. Plans are in the works for a memorial service.

“Our hearts go out to the Madison family,” athletic director Steven Campbell said. “Leviticus was a special kid, and he’ll forever be in the Gulf Coast family.”