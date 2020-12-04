Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi High School Football State Championships

Poplarville Gregory Swann (16) during the Mississippi high school class 4A championship game between Poplarville and Corinth at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Poplarville Gregory Swann (16) during the Mississippi high school class 4A championship game between Poplarville and Corinth at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2019. Bobby McDuffie Special to the Sun Herald
Jackson

You can follow here for live updates and scores from the Mississippi high school football state title games taking place in Jackson: Noxubee County-Magee, Lumberton-Biggersville, Oxford-Oak Grove, Louisville-Poplarville, Calhoun City-Taylorsville and West Point-West Jones.

The MHSAA games are being played Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

You can help post scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service