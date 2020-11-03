Who was the top high school football player on the Coast in Week 9? Vote now.

The high school football season is nine weeks old and there were plenty of prep standouts across South Mississippi and on the Gulf Coast in Week 9.

Here’s your chance to vote on the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week, including candidates from Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and D’Iberville. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll below, CLICK HERE.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.