Prep Football Roundup: Sophomore stars as ‘Goula stuns Picayune, East Central on a roll

The Pascagoula High School football team stunned Picayune 42-35 Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium behind a big game from sophomore quarterback Keilon Parnell.

Parnell completed 12 of 14 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns. He also ran five times for 35 yards and a touchdown, to help hand the Maroon Tide (8-1, 5-1 in Region 4-5A) their first loss of the season.

The Panthers improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in region competition, giving their postseason hopes a significant boost. They’re scheduled to travel to Long Beach to close out the regular season.

Parnell gave the Panthers a jolt of energy in the first quarter when he hit senior Jaylan Thompson for an 85-yard touchdown toss. In the second quarter, he hit junior Brennen Grubbs on a 28-yard TD toss and Thompson from 40 yards out for the TD.

Both of Pascagoula’s touchdowns in the third quarter came on the ground — a 10-yarder by senior running back Kayvon Barnes and an 8-yard scamper by Parnell.

The TD that put the game out of reach for Picayune was a 10-yard TD toss to Thompson in the fourth quarter.

Thompson caught three passes for 135 yards and all three were for touchdowns. Houston Johnson also hit the 100-yard mark with six receptions for 105 yards.

Senior Austin Samples was Picayune’s leading rusher, carrying 16 times for 202 yards and a TD.

While Parnell completed 86 percent of his passes, Picayune struggled to connect in the passing game. Senior quarterback Isaac Hickman completed 5 of 14 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Picayune is next scheduled to host Wayne County.

East Central 35, Pearl River Central 0

East Central cruised to a win over Pearl River Central in Hurley Friday night, improving to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 4-5A play.

Eric Collins’ Hornets, who have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, can earn a first-round home game in the postseason with a win at Hattiesburg (6-4, 4-2) in the regular season finale.

Senior Sam Walls led East Central with 16 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Eli Smith added 101 yards on 14 carries and also had a 37-yard reception.

Junior quarterback Brady Fant completed 4 of 5 passes for 87 yards and ran six times for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

Colby Reynolds and Andrew Marble each had touchdowns of their own.

Pearl River Central, which drops to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in region play, finishes out the regular season with a home game against Gautier.

Hattiesburg 19, Gautier 13

A Hattiesburg interception with 59 seconds remaining prevented Gautier from making a late rally.

Senior running back Kolby Packnett scored both of Gautier’s touchdowns on runs — one in the first quarter and another with 7 minutes remaining in the game.

The Gators fall to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in Region 4-6A ahead of the regular season finale at Pearl River Central.

