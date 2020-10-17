Prep Football Roundup: Moss Point clinches region, Ocean Springs star returns from injury

Eli Smith and Deuce Hugger each provided a pair of rushing touchdowns as East Central rallied late for a 30-26 victory over Gautier in a crucial Region 4-5A contest Friday night in Hurley.

The Hornets had to overcome four touchdown passes from Gautier sophomore quarterback Kaden Irving. The Ole Miss baseball commit twice hit senior Kolby Packnett on TD tosses. He also had a 15-yarder to Larsen Foil and a 40-yard scoring toss to Zayvionne Payne with 4:56 remaining.

The TD to Payne gave the Gators a 26-23 lead with 4:56 remaining, but East Central responded with a drive that ended with Hugger punching it in the end zone from 1 yard out.

East Central improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in 4-5A, maintaining a second-place tie with Pascagoula (4-3, 3-1). Pascagoula hosts East Central next Friday.

Gautier dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in region play.

D’Iberville 34, Hancock 14

Senior running back/defensive back Justin Walley didn’t touch the ball on offense, but he still an impact with an interception and a blocked punt Friday night.

Senior running back Justice Davis led the Warriors (6-0, 4-0 in Region 4-6A) on offense with 11 carries for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The D’Iberville defense forced four turnovers, including a pick-6 and a fumble recovery by senior defensive back Raymond Lias.

Senior defensive lineman Gabe Bosarge contributed seven tackles, blocked a punt and had a fumble recovery.

St. Stanislaus 41, St. Joseph-Madison 0

The Rockachaws (5-2) had a successful road trip thanks to a dominant defense and 129 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries from Chandler Chapman.

Kyle Stegall hit the 100-yard mark and ran for two touchdowns on nine rushes.

Quarterback Gage Peterson completed 18 of 28 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns — both to Nour Tayara.

Vancleave 40, Pass Christian 28

The Vancleave offensive duo of senior quarterback Christian Kell and junior running back Dayan Bilbo proved too much for the Pirates Friday night in Pass Christian.

Kell completed all five of his passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he ran 22 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Bilbo carried 24 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a pair of passes for 51 yards and a TD.

Vancleave improved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 8-4A. Pass Christian dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in region play.

Biloxi 27, St. Martin 3

Senior running back K.K. Kendrick cleared 100 yards and had a pair of touchdowns as Biloxi dominated the Yellow Jackets.

Biloxi improved to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Region 4-6A.

“Defensively, I think our defensive linemen between R.J. Moss, Marcus Dickey and Alonzo Clayton, those three guys on the line did a really good job tonight,” Biloxi coach Katlan French said.

Biloxi will next travel to West Harrison on Saturday, Oct. 24, to allow the Hurricanes a day of practice after returning from quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Picayune 42, Long Beach 13

Picayune led Long Beach 21-13 at the half before rolling off 21 unanswered points in the second half to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-5A.

“We came out flat in the first half,” Picayune coach Cody Stogner said. “We tried to tell the guys all week that they can’t take anybody lightly. Long Beach came out prepared and took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.”

Sophomore Dante Dowdell saw action at running back for the first time since having a cast removed from his arm, rushing for one touchdown.

Moss Point 40, Bay High 21

Moss Point claimed its second consecutive Region 8-4A title, improving to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Moss Point scored the final 19 points of the game with senior quarterback Ruben Lee providing the final two scores with rushing TDs.

Bay High’s Noah Cutter ran 40 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21, but it was all Moss Point from there on out.

Ocean Springs 61, North DeSoto 6

Greyhounds sophomore quarterback Brayson Hubbard returned from a knee injury and put in a strong showing, completing 12 of 19 passes for 90 yards and one TD. He also ran eight times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

David Humphries ran for two touchdowns for Ocean Springs (7-1) — one for 9 yards and another for 15.

Poplarville 35, Purvis 7

The Hornets led 28-0 at the half in Poplarville and had little trouble improving to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 7-4A.

Other Coast football scores

Stone High 41, Greene County 0

Perry Central 43, St. Patrick 0

Pearl 18, George County 9

Harrison Central 27, Gulfport 7

Hattiesburg 22, Pearl River Central 13

Sebastapol 49, Resurrection 35