Another Coast high school football game has been called off because of COVID-19

Friday’s West Harrison-Ocean Springs high school football game has been called off because of possible COVID-19 exposure at West Harrison, Harrison County School District athletic director Averie Bush confirmed to the Sun Herald on Wednesday.

Bush said that the Hurricanes, who were originally scheduled to travel to Ocean Springs, hope to miss only one game and return to action on Oct. 23 for a home game against Biloxi.

Teams at Long Beach, Gulfport and Hancock have entered 14-day quarantines this season after having their own issues with COVID-19, but Bush says the timeline going back to the date of potential exposure will allow the Hurricanes to hit the field again in advance of the Oct. 23 contest with the Indians.

The cancellation of the West Harrison-Ocean Springs game will mark at least the seventh game that has been called off on the Coast because of the coronavirus.

Ocean Springs (6-1, 3-1) will pick up the victory over West Harrison (2-5, 1-2) in the form of a forfeit.

Ocean Springs is working to find a new opponent for Friday night at Greyhound Stadium.

Gulfport and Hancock are scheduled to play this Friday after missing the last two weeks of action. Gulfport hosts Harrison Central and Hancock will go to D’Iberville.