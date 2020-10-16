Harrison Central has ‘superstars everywhere’ and it proved it’s a contender vs. Gulfport

There are only three remaining undefeated Class 6A football teams in Mississippi’s southern half, and Harrison Central may be the one that has drawn the least buzz six weeks into the season.

Following a 27-7 dismantling of Gulfport on Friday night at Milner Stadium, the Red Rebels appear worthy of consideration as a title contender along with Oak Grove (6-0) and D’Iberville (6-0).

Friday’s win gave Harrison Central just its seventh victory over Gulfport in the 43-game history between the two rival programs. It was also the Red Rebels’ first win at Gulfport since 1986.

Harrison Central (6-0, 4-0 in Region 4-6A) was in control for much of the contest even though it fell short of its best showing on offense. Starting quarterback Christian Turner, a sophomore, missed most of the first half after taking a hard hit on the opening drive and Mississippi State commit Jacobi Moore, a gifted senior receiver, was relegated to a handful of snaps as he returns from injury.

Turner rated his offense Friday night as a “4 or 5” on a scale of 10, but every Red Rebel who got his hands on the ball seemed to make something happen.

“We’ve got some play-makers on offense. When its their time, they do it,” Harrison Central coach Casey Cain said. “We had some opportunities to make plays and they help us in every category.”

Senior running back Atavian Ray took advantage of his chance to shine against the Admirals, carrying 13 times for 169 yards, including a 77-yard TD late in the second quarter.

Friday night’s performance allowed Ray to pass up fellow senior Jaidon McClain as Harrison Central’s top rusher with 47 carries for 572 yards and 4 TDs this season

Ray is averaging 12.2 yards a carry as one piece of an offense loaded with big-play potential at every position.

“We’ve got superstars everywhere — receiver, O-line, running back and quarterback,” Ray said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Turner has been lighting up defenses all season, but his night almost came to an early end on the Red Rebels’ opening possession.

After leading Harrison Central to the Gulfport 8, he appeared on his way into the end zone on a run off the right tackle, but he was stopped cold at the goal line by Gulfport senior defensive back Jourdan Cooley.

Turner was down on the field for a couple of minutes before walking back to the Red Rebels’ sideline.

Senior Eric Hopkins, a linebacker/fullback, took over behind center for Harrison Central for the rest of the first half. He didn’t hit many targets deep down field, but he ran the ball well and was efficient on short tosses out wide. He ran 5 times for 19 yards and a TD while hitting 2 of 3 passes for 34 yards and a TD.

The passing game was limited with Turner on the sideline for much of the first half, but junior receiver Isaiah Atkins still had a role to play. He ran three times for 40 yards and caught a pair of TD passes — a 23-yarder from Hopkins and a 6-yard toss from Turner.

With so many players capable of providing game-changing moments, it’ll be interesting to see how good the Red Rebels’ offense can be with Moore back in the fold.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Moore received a few snaps Friday night, but all of his 10 catches for 250 yards have come in the first game and a half of the season before he was sidelined by a knee injury.

Cain said he hoped to have Moore ready to roll for Harrison Central’s next game at Hancock, and more importantly, D’Iberville in Lyman on Oct. 30.If Moore can play close to his potential entering the postseason, Harrison Central could prove to be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

“Shoot, when Jacobi comes back we’re going to be unstoppable,” Ray said. “They’re going to have to try to double-team him and we’ve got other superstars on the team.”

On defense, Harrison Central held Gulfport, a squad that had missed the last two weeks due to a COVID-19 quarantine, to three 3-and-outs in the game.

The only touchdown for Gulfport was a 20-yard toss from Breck Leflore to Lushawn Griffin.

Yards were difficult to come by for Gulfport through the air and on the ground.

“Coach (Robert) Browne and the defensive staff did a great job,” Cain said. “I can’t ask for anything better.”

Gulfport next hosts D’Iberville on Oct. 23.