LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Ocean Springs junior running back David Humphries watches for D’Iberville defenders as he runs the ball against the Warriors Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The Greyhounds fell to the Warriors at home 27-24. anewton@sunherald.com

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast. Ocean Springs-Biloxi, Gautier-Pascagoula and Bay High-St. Stanislaus are among the big prep games on the schedule Friday night.

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

For Patrick Magee’s picks for all of Friday night’s games on the Coast, CLICK HERE.

Capacity for attendance will be limited to 50 percent at games played this week.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.