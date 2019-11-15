High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Moss Point Savion Burkes (2) during the first round 4A playoff game between Moss Point and Stone at Moss Point, Friday, November 8, 2019.
Moss Point Savion Burkes (2) during the first round 4A playoff game between Moss Point and Stone at Moss Point, Friday, November 8, 2019. Bobby McDuffie Special to the Sun Herald

Follow here for scores and live updates from high school football playoff games in South Mississippi and across the Coast. George County-Gulfport, Brandon-D’Iberville and Ocean Springs-Oak Grove are among the big MHSAA playoff games on the schedule this week.

You can help post scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.

