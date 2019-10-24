LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Pass Christian’s Andrew Moffett runs past a Vancleave defender as he carries the ball down the field Oct. 18, 2019. anewton@sunherald.com

Follow here for scores and live updates from high school football games in South Mississippi and across the Coast. St. Martin-Ocean Springs, D’Iberville-Gulfport and Vancleave-St. Stanislaus are among the big games on the schedule this week.

You can help post scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.