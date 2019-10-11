LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Bay High Josh Peters (7) passes from his own end zone during the game between Bay High and Pass Christian at Pass Christian, Friday, October 4, 2019. Special to the Sun Herald

Follow here for scores and live updates from high school football games in South Mississippi and across the Coast. Biloxi-Ocean Springs, St. Stanislaus-Bay High and Hancock-Gulfport are among the big games on the schedule Friday night.

You can help post scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.