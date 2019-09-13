LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Oak Grove cornerback Jaylen Knight intercepts a Gulfport pass in their 37-13 win over the Admirals Sept. 6, 2019. anewton@sunherald.com

You can follow here for live updates and scores from high school football games in South Mississippi and across the Coast. Picayune-Gulfport, Poplarville-D’Iberville and Ocean Springs-George County are among the games taking place tonight.

You can help post scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.