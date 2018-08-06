Who do you think will be the best prep football player on the Coast in 2018? Vote now.

The high school football season is almost upon us with jamboree scrimmages taking place across South Mississippi on Friday and the regular season beginning on Aug. 17.
The state’s southernmost six counties are again loaded with top high school talent and the Sun Herald is giving fans a chance to select the Sun Herald’s Preseason Player of the Year for the 2018 season.
Below are 15 candidates for folks to choose from. All of the candidates were chosen by Sun Herald sports writer Patrick Magee.
You will have until 4 a.m. on Friday to cast your vote.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll on your mobile device, CLICK HERE.
