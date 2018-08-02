Here’s the schedule for high school football jamboree games in South Mississippi

The high school football season in South Mississippi will officially get under way on Aug. 17, but there will be a healthy slate of jamboree contests taking place Aug. 10.





D’Iberville-East Central, Jefferson Davis County-Poplarville and St. Stanislaus-Gulfport are among the more intriguing games. George County will play host to a pair of jamboree games in Lucedale — Pascagoula-Wayne County and West Jones-George County.

Most jamborees will involve the junior varsity scrimmaging first with the varsity to follow.

Here’s the full schedule of the jamboree games set for Aug. 10 across the Coast:

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jamboree games on Friday, Aug. 10:

5:30 p.m. — Forrest County AHS at Harrison Central (Varsity plays first)

5:30 p.m. — Moss Point at West Harrison (JV plays first)

6 p.m. — St. Stanislaus at Gulfport (JV plays first)

6 p.m. — Vancleave at Gautier (JV plays first)

6 p.m. — D’Iberville at East Central (JV plays first)

6 p.m. — Hancock at Bay High (Varsity plays first)

6 p.m. — Jefferson Davis County at Poplarville (JV plays first)

6 p.m. — Biloxi at Long Beach

Games at George County

6 p.m. — Pascagoula vs. Wayne County

7:30 p.m. — West Jones vs. George County