‘God, it’s unfair.’ Devastated Bay St. Louis community sends support for lineman Cayce Seal

Cayce Seal, a New Orleans Entergy lineman, passed away after suffering an electric shot while working on power lines. Courtesy Brittney Bostick

Cayce Seal was a lineman.

He was also a beloved family man. A partner. A new father. A son. A brother. A coach.

He raised his son, 22-month-old Declan, with his girlfriend, Cassie Lassabe. He was adored by Lassabe’s daughter, 8-year-old Anistyn Hoda.

He had a mullet haircut before it was trendy. He loved fishing and singing country music, especially at Harold and Lillian’s bar in the Lakeshore community during a night out. He would sing Shania Twain and The Chicks with his friends, and the videos would make the rounds on Snapchat.

He was Krewe of Nereids royalty and loved Mardi Gras with friends.

In the summer, you could find Cayce at the boiled seafood stand at the Crab Fest in Bay St. Louis, selling boiled crabs and shrimp plates that his father, Doug Seal, helped cook.

These are excerpts from some of the dozens of Facebook tributes to Cayce, a 28-year-old Entergy worker who suffered an electric shock Wednesday while working on power lines in New Orleans. His family announced on Friday that Cayce would not recover and his organs will be donated.

Many friends and Hancock County community members also added a “Lineman Strong” skin to their Facebook profile photo to support Cayce and his family.

“I can truly say I could not be a prouder father for the way Cayce lived his life,” Doug Seal said on Facebook. “He led by example, if someone or something needed to be done he was always there to either lead or help!”

Friend Brittney Bostick has known Cayce since middle school and is grappling with what happened.

“God, it’s unfair,” she wrote. “This is a loss that will be felt for years. This loss will hurt forever.”

Here is a selection of social media tributes to Cayce from the Hancock County community.