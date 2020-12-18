There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

Sun Herald

Dear readers,

In the 136 years this newspaper has existed on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, our journalists have covered contested elections, civil unrest, racial injustice, sharply divided politics and devastating hurricanes along with uplifting stories of those who try to help others.

But 2020 has converged all of those stories together with a pandemic.

To say it’s been challenging for our community is an understatement. We know health care workers, business owners, those in the service industry and others are facing some of their darkest times that may get darker still.

At the same time, there has never been a better time to say thank you.

Thank you for subscribing and supporting our journalism.

With your help, the Sun Herald has told stories big and small to help you navigate this difficult year.

When the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Mississippi, we broke the story that the patient had traveled through the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

We’ve tracked the new data every single day of the pandemic and provided easy-to-read graphs showing the curve — now a nearly straight line upward.

We sat down with the wife of the first Mississippian to die of the virus in March. And we’ve since shared more stories of those who have died too soon, and nurses on the front lines trying to keep one more person from passing.

After the statewide shutdown, we went into casinos to see what changes were made to help protect customers and reported how workers were scared. We shared how local businesses and students were hand-making masks and face shields during the shortage.

This year, the entire newsroom banded together to help keep up with the crushing pace of breaking news while also staying on top of their normal coverage areas.

During football season, we covered the pandemic’s impact on high school and college teams, and how one high-risk coach was coping, in addition to our normal game coverage and popular player of the week polls.

We reported Bill and Scott Walker had stopped paying criminal restitution of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Shortly after our story ran, Bill Walker was summoned to court and Scott Walker also has paid his restitution, but now faces a contempt of court charge. Many readers called or emailed to say they appreciated the Sun Herald’s exclusive coverage.

We were the only media to cover the civil trial of Ted Cain, a well-known Coast businessman and hospital owner accused by a whistleblower of defrauding millions from Medicare.

We exclusively reported on behind-the-scenes drama in the Harrison County tax collector’s race.

In the past year, the Sun Herald has filed many public records requests and fought for access to documents that are legally public despite officials trying to refuse to hand them over.

In one case, involving a high-profile murder in Picayune, investigators stood in front of a judge and whispered the allegations so we couldn’t hear what was being said. We then asked for affidavits, but officials refused. After our reporter refused to leave without the documents, they were eventually handed over.

That murder also divided the small town of Picayune when white residents spread false rumors on Facebook that Black Lives Matter and antifa were planning to attack the community. Our coverage showed how a single Facebook post started a chain of events that resulted in dozens of militia members from all over the state gathering in a parking lot as a grieving Black family held a prayer vigil nearby for a missing loved one.

We fought for law enforcement body-camera footage of state Rep. Doug McLeod’s alleged domestic violence case, after initially being denied even though it was played in open court.

We broke the story of how a mayor and his wife were indicted on 13 federal fraud charges.

There were also bright spots — a video showing nursing home residents using iPads for the first time to connect with family; a brewery making hand sanitizer; socially distanced graduations; a couple whose wedding was canceled and donated the flowers.

It was a hard year, but we know 2021 can be better — and we can all help make it that way.

Food insecurity is a big problem on the Coast, and as we’ve reported, it’s gotten worse this year. Many of our neighbors can’t afford to feed their families. To help change that, the Sun Herald is partnering with the United Way of South Mississippi on a special initiative to fight food insecurity. It’s called Spread the Good, and your gift will support the vital work of food banks and food pantries in our community that are working to support our neighbors in need. Please consider a donation at the link here.

And as we enter the new year, we want to focus on the stories that matter to you. And that means listening. Please share that with us.

There’s never been a better time to make a difference.

Let’s do it together.