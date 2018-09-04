Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in East Jackson County, weather officials say

Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall in East Jackson County, just west of the Mississippi-Alabama state line, according to reports from the National Weather Service in New Orleans and the Weather Channel.
The path moved farther east than expected. It had earlier been projected to make landfall in the Gulfport-Biloxi area.
Wind gusts in Pascagoula are as high as 61 to 62 degrees at Petit Bois Island and 45 mph on inland areas, said Robert Ricks of the NWS.
“Hancock County is fine,” he said. “Harrison County may see one to two inches, close to Biloxi. But Jackson County will probably receive 4 to 8 inches of rain.”
Ricks said the Mississippi Coast “is not out of the woodshed,” he said.
Winds and rain will be pickup up and moving toward Biloxi, Gulfport and Long Beach.
Alabama and Florida have so far received the brunt of Gordon’s wind and rain. Thousands were without power about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Al.com.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
