Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens overnight. Here’s when to expect the rain and wind.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service In New Orleans say Tropical Storm Gordon strengthened slightly overnight as it heads toward the Gulf Coast. Hanccok, Harrison and Jackson counties remain under a hurricane warning.
“The only real change that happened Monday night was that the storm strengthened a bit and it now has winds of about 60 mph,” NWS meteorologist Phil Grigsby said. “It continues to move to the north-northwest.”
And what does “north-northwest” mean for people in South Mississippi? Well, there’s a reason famed Weather Channel personality Jim Cantore has been spotted on the Coast.
“The eye of the storm is expected to hit Harrison County sometime Tuesday night,” Grigsby said. “But it’s not really an ‘eye’ because the storm still doesn’t have a well-defined center because it’s not a well-designed system.”
What hasn’t changed?
Grigsby said the storm surge warning did not change overnight.
“The surge could be 3-5 feet from Harrison County to Jackson County,” he said. “It will be less in Hancock County because it should be to the west of the storm’s center.”
A flood warning is also in effect for rivers along the Coast including the Wolf River, Tchoutacabouffa River and Biloxi River.
The Wolf River is expected to crest at 8.5 feet Wednesday morning, and the Tchoutacabouffa River is expected to crest at 9 feet.
The Biloxi River is expected to crest at 15 feet on Wednesday.
“There could be some minor flooding along the Wolf, Biloxi and Tchoutacabouffa rivers for the next few days,” Grigsby said.
Gordon: A potential time line
Tuesday, 2-5 p.m.
Grigsby said the rain chances will increase from around 30 percent to 100 percent Tuesday afternoon.
“There could be 7-8 inches of rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday and maybe even some locally higher areas of 10-12 inches,” he said. “We also have a chance of feeder bands developing Wednesday morning and there’s an 80 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.”
He said the storm should be a familiar one to the Coast.
“It has some potential to put some water over Highway 90,” Grigsby said. “This storm is very similar to Hurricane Nate that hit the Coast last October.
After 5 p.m.
Winds will increase, Grigsby said, sometime late Tuesday afternoon.
“The winds will gradually increase from 30-40 mph to 50 and above as the storm gets closer to landfall,” he said. “We can expect to see average winds at 40-60 mph with some gusts of 70-80 mph.”
9 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Should Gordon become a hurricane, it is likely to make landfall around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Grigsby said. It should remain in the area for a few hours.
What’s closed?
Most schools along the Coast are closed on Tuesday or are running short days. A list of closures can be found here.
All parks and islands under the Gulf Islands National Seashore system have been closed for the duration of Gordon.
The Sun Herald will update this story throughout the day. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information on Tropical Storm Gordon. #TSGordon
Comments