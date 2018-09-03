Tropical Storm Gordon has formed. The Mississippi Coast is in its path.

Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the Florida Keys on Labor Day morning on its path into the Gulf Of Mexico. It is projected to make landfall on the Mississippi Coast early Wednesday with possible winds of 60 mph.
A tropical storm warning and a storm surge watch are in effect for Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties and parishes in southeast Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
As much as 3 to 6 inches of rain is forecast across coastal Mississippi and southeast Louisiana over the next few days, and higher amounts could occur, the weather service said in a news bulletin Monday morning.
Tropical showers and thunderstorms can be expected across the region starting Monday through much of Wednesday, the weather service says. Rainfall is likely to come in bands.
The peak wind forecast on the Mississippi Coast on Monday is 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts of 35 mph.
The local forecast shows the potential for a peak storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above ground in surge-prone areas through early Thursday afternoon.
Lightning is likely, and waterspouts and tropical funnels could occur Tuesday and Wednesday and some could come ashore, according to the weather service.
A flash flood watch is in effect starting about noon Tuesday and ending about midnight Wednesday, the NWS says. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.
Flooding from rainfall may call for evacuations in some areas in Southwest Mississippi, mainly west of Interstate 55, and north of I-10 in Southeast Louisiana.
Weather conditions are not favorable for tornadoes.
SunHerald.com will update this report when the National Weather Service gives an updated forecast.
