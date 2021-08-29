Lost electricity during Hurricane Ida? Check power outage maps on MS Coast

Power outages were already being reported in South Mississippi shortly after Hurricane Ida makes landfall Sunday in Louisiana.

The utility companies are responding to outages Sunday as the weather allows and have staged equipment and personnel to respond to the outages.

Online outage maps show areas where the power is out and how many are affected for each utility.

Early Sunday afternoon, Mississippi Power had 12 outages in South Mississippi affecting 102 customers.

Singing River Electric Cooperative on Sunday afternoon reported 23 customers in the Ocean Springs area had lost power.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Coast Electric Power Association had 120 customers without power in northern Harrison County, east of U.S. 49.

Customers can report outages by phone, power companies or online with instructions on each website: