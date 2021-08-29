Weather News
Heavy rain, storm surge: Scenes from Hancock County ahead of Hurricane Ida landfall
Hurricane Ida officially made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just before noon on Sunday, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast has already seen some strong winds, storm surge and heavy rains.
Hancock County was closest to the east side, or “dirty side” of the storm. Nine to 12 feet of storm surge and up to 12 inches of rain is projected in some low lying areas.
There is a countywide curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waveland, Kiln and other areas of the county ahead of Ida’s landfall.
Waveland
Storm surge took over South Beach Boulevard and connecting streets in Waveland near the Clermont Harbor community.
Diamondhead
In Diamondhead, one of Ida’s first bands dumped wind and heavy rains on the area.
Kiln
A homeowner in the Jourdan River Shores community reports more than two feet of storm surge on Commanche Street before Ida’s landfall.
Do you have photos or videos of Hurricane Ida in Hancock County, please email them to jmitchell@mcclatchy.com and include your name and what area or city you’re in.
