Heavy rain, storm surge: Scenes from Hancock County ahead of Hurricane Ida landfall

Hurricane Ida officially made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just before noon on Sunday, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast has already seen some strong winds, storm surge and heavy rains.

Hancock County was closest to the east side, or “dirty side” of the storm. Nine to 12 feet of storm surge and up to 12 inches of rain is projected in some low lying areas.

There is a countywide curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waveland, Kiln and other areas of the county ahead of Ida’s landfall.

Waveland

Storm surge took over South Beach Boulevard and connecting streets in Waveland near the Clermont Harbor community.

Shelley Favre sent @sunherald this video of #idahurricane storm surge flooding at Sears Avenue and South Beach Blvd. in Waveland. #mswx pic.twitter.com/FTqzspjnsr — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) August 29, 2021

Storm shelters are filling up as families take cover ahead of Ida. Cars are lining the drive way of this Hancock County storm shelter in the Kiln & it’s full with 90+ people. The other shelter in Hancock is Necaise Ball Park @WLOX #hancockcounty #stormshelter #hurricanceIda pic.twitter.com/7zpGYnbGDQ — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) August 29, 2021

Diamondhead

In Diamondhead, one of Ida’s first bands dumped wind and heavy rains on the area.

Amy Marquar sent @sunherald this video of one of the first bands of #idahurricane dumping rain and wind on Diamondhead, Mississippi. #mswx pic.twitter.com/NzIXqBCWNT — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) August 29, 2021

Kiln

A homeowner in the Jourdan River Shores community reports more than two feet of storm surge on Commanche Street before Ida’s landfall.

Dolly Lee of Jourdan River Shores community in Kiln reported more than 2 feet of storm surge at her home before Hurricane Ida made landfall. Courtesy Dolly Lee

Streets are completely flooded in the Jourdan River Shores community in Kiln on Aug. 29, 2021, during Hurricane Ida. Courtesy Chris Davis

Do you have photos or videos of Hurricane Ida in Hancock County, please email them to jmitchell@mcclatchy.com and include your name and what area or city you’re in.