Weather News

Heavy rain, storm surge: Scenes from Hancock County ahead of Hurricane Ida landfall

Hurricane Ida officially made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just before noon on Sunday, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast has already seen some strong winds, storm surge and heavy rains.

Hancock County was closest to the east side, or “dirty side” of the storm. Nine to 12 feet of storm surge and up to 12 inches of rain is projected in some low lying areas.

There is a countywide curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waveland, Kiln and other areas of the county ahead of Ida’s landfall.

Waveland

Severe Weather Updates

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Storm surge took over South Beach Boulevard and connecting streets in Waveland near the Clermont Harbor community.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Diamondhead

In Diamondhead, one of Ida’s first bands dumped wind and heavy rains on the area.

Kiln

A homeowner in the Jourdan River Shores community reports more than two feet of storm surge on Commanche Street before Ida’s landfall.

Jourdan River flooding Ida.jpeg
Dolly Lee of Jourdan River Shores community in Kiln reported more than 2 feet of storm surge at her home before Hurricane Ida made landfall. Courtesy Dolly Lee

IMG_0829.jpeg
Streets are completely flooded in the Jourdan River Shores community in Kiln on Aug. 29, 2021, during Hurricane Ida. Courtesy Chris Davis

Do you have photos or videos of Hurricane Ida in Hancock County, please email them to jmitchell@mcclatchy.com and include your name and what area or city you’re in.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service