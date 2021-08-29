Weather News
Biloxi casino garages, Point Cadet flood in Hurricane Ida storm surge, videos show
Storm surge from Hurricane Ida is already causing flooding issues at Biloxi casinos and in Point Cadet.
Videos show the streets and parking garages at several Coast casinos starting to flood.
The parking garage of the Golden Nugget Casino is one of several places taking on water. Sandbags and tarps could be seen lining the doors of the casino to keep water out.
U.S. 90 and Oak Street in East Biloxi is already flooded out and nearly impassable. Ankle-deep water is surrounding Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino.
Before noon Sunday, Point Cadet Plaza was flooding as well. Water covered the first floor of the Palace Casino parking garage, and a car was more than half submerged.
Hancock County has issued a curfew beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. and ending Monday at 6 a.m.
Avoid driving on the roads before then as the storm rolls in, but after 6 p.m. only emergency travel will be allowed.
The Sun Herald will continue to provide updates throughout the storm.
