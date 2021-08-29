Local

Scenes from Biloxi and Gulfport before Hurricane Ida arrives on MS Gulf Coast

Jones Park in Gulfport was flooded with storm surge before rain began falling on Sunday, August 29, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall.
Jones Park in Gulfport was flooded with storm surge before rain began falling on Sunday, August 29, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Sun Herald photographers were out in Biloxi early Sunday morning before Hurricane Ida’s rain bands arrived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

By 8 a.m. parts of U.S. 90 were already flooded and storm surge was covering the beaches.

Some vehicles also had stalled in the deep water on Highway 90.

Here’s a look at the Coast before the strong Category 4 storm arrived.

Ida flooding 5.jpg
Vehicles drive through floodwater at U.S. 90 and Miramar Avenue in Biloxi. The Honda Civic, stalled out in the water. Hurricane Ida will make landfall on Sunday in Louisiana. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com
Ida flooding 1.jpg
Jones Park in Gulfport was flooded with storm surge before rain began falling on Sunday, ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Ida flooding 4.jpg
A Honda Civic car stalls out in the floodwater from Hurricane Ida at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Miramar Avenue in Biloxi on Sunday. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Ida flooding 3.jpg
A hazy mist sprays over U.S. 90 in Biloxi on Sunday, ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Parts of the highway in the area were already impassable with flood water. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Ida flooding 2.jpg
Jones Park in Gulfport was flooded with storm surge before rain began falling on Sunday, ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

20210829_idasunday_001.jpg
Dark clouds loom over Biloxi as Hurricane Ida approaches on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_015.jpg
Palm trees on Front Beach in Ocean Springs are submerged by storm surge as Hurricane Ida arrives on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_011.jpg
Dark clouds loom over the bridge between Biloxi and Ocean Springs as Hurricane Ida arrives on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_009.jpg
Cars drive through standing water on Highway 90 in Biloxi on Sunday.. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_005.jpg
Birds wait out the storm as water rises along Highway 90 in Biloxi on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_002.jpg
Winds pick up as water levels rise as Hurricane Ida approaches in Biloxi on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_003.jpg
Birds wait out the storm as water rises along Highway 90 in Biloxi on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_006.jpg
Palm trees are submerged by storm surge along Highway 90 in Biloxi on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_007.jpg
A storm watcher photographs the incoming hurricane on Highway 90 in Biloxi on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_004.jpg
Storm surge rises, covering the beach along Highway 90 in Biloxi on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_010.jpg
Dark clouds loom over the bridge between Biloxi and Ocean Springs as Hurricane Ida arrives on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_012.jpg
Wind and waves pick up next to the parking lot of the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi as Hurricane Ida approaches on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20210829_idasunday_013.jpg
Storm surge floods the parking lot to McElroy’s Harbor House restaurant in Biloxi as Hurricane Ida approaches on Sunday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com
