Scenes from Biloxi and Gulfport before Hurricane Ida arrives on MS Gulf Coast

Sun Herald photographers were out in Biloxi early Sunday morning before Hurricane Ida’s rain bands arrived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
By 8 a.m. parts of U.S. 90 were already flooded and storm surge was covering the beaches.
Some vehicles also had stalled in the deep water on Highway 90.
Here’s a look at the Coast before the strong Category 4 storm arrived.
