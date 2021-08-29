Hancock County now has a curfew for Hurricane Ida. Stay off all Coast roads.

Hancock County has issued a curfew that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and ends at 6 a.m. Monday.

Harrison County’s curfew began at 8 a.m. Sunday and continues until further notice as Hurricane Ida brings heavy wind, rain and storm surge to South Mississippi.

“All residents and guests are asked to limit travel to emergency reasons only until conditions are safe and the curfew is lifted,” Saturday’s notice from Harrison County said.

Flooding is reported in Hancock County on Sunday, with parts of U.S. 90 closed. Mississippi 604 at Gin Road is closed in both directions because of flooding from heavy rain.

Warnings and watches are in effect across South Mississippi.

The announcement came from Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam in coordination with the Hancock county supervisors and includes the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland.

Adam said the county has the resources ready to go, with the hope they won’t be needed as Hurricane Ida moves ashore and into Mississippi.

FEMA approved Mississippi’s request for a pre-disaster Emergency Measures declaration, which means expenses by the state and the counties of South Mississippi in preparation of Hurricane Ida are eligible for federal reimbursement.