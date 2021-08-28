Avoid driving on MS Coast before Hurricane Ida: Flashing lights on US 90, curfew issued

Harrison County Board of Supervisors issued on Saturday evening a county-wide curfew starting at at 8 a.m. Sunday and remains in effect until further notice.

“All residents and guests are asked to limit travel to emergency reasons only until conditions are safe and the curfew is lifted,” the alert said.

Hurricane Ida is a “serious storm,” EMA Director Matt Stratton said in a news release, and travel accidents can divert first responders from other emergency situations.

The curfew comes as the Mississippi Department of Transportation on Saturday morning switched the traffic lights on U.S. 90 to flashing/caution.

Any intersection with flashing lights should be treated as a four-way stop.

Drivers in the area should consider alternate routes, and if traveling Highway 90, use caution and allow extra time for travel.