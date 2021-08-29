Cars stall as Hurricane Ida storm surge covers parts of U.S. 90 in Biloxi

Hurricane Ida is quicky approaching landfall. Click here for live updates from the Sun Herald staff.

Turn around, don’t drown.

U.S. 90 at Miramar Avenue in Biloxi had been taken over by flood water early Sunday morning, and at least two cars stalled in the deepest parts while trying to drive through.

Biloxi police arrived before 8 a.m. and blocked off eastbound and westbound traffic at the intersection. Myrtle Street, which leads to Palace Casino, is also flooded.

Hurricane Ida, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon along the Louisiana coast, and South Mississippi is already feeling affects of the storm.

Waves are crashing past sand dunes and running over onto the beachfront highway in some parts of the Coast.

The Miramar Avenue intersection isn’t the only area that routinely floods. Weather officials warn of areas in U.S. 90 Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Long Beach and Biloxi that routinely become dangerous for drivers in tropical weather.

Jones Park in Gulfport was flooded and impassable before the rain began.

The Coast should prepare for up to a foot of rainfall in some areas, storm surge, flash flooding and tropical storm-force winds as Ida comes ashore.

Two cars have already gotten stuck at Hwy 90 and Miramar I’m Biloxi as water has already taken over the roadway. #Ida is powerful, major hurricane and approaching landfall. pic.twitter.com/W4P9JKyTSi — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) August 29, 2021

