Scenes from Ida: Videos show storm’s aftermath in Cuba while Coast preps for hurricane

Hurricane Ida is expected to be a major Category 4 hurricane when the storm makes landfall on the Louisiana coast, but it’s already left a mark on western Cuba.

Ida was a Category 1 when it barreled through Cuba, leaving damage and devastation along the southwestern coast of the country.

Videos show uprooted trees, flooding and damaged homes.

Mass power outages were also reported.

South Mississippi has all eyes in the Gulf, as Ida is expected to bring strong winds, rain and storm surge in the three Coastal counties. Some areas in Louisiana, including Morgan City and Grand Isle, could see surge of up to 15 feet.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s a look videos that show the aftermath of Ida in Cuba.

Cuban residents began to attempt repairs Saturday after Hurricane Ida left devastation in the western part of the island. While the storm damaged plantations, trees, agricultural areas, electricity grids and roofs, there were no fatalities in Cuba reported. pic.twitter.com/g0tDFog8LK — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2021

Hurricane Ida made its first landfall on Friday, hitting Cuba in the afternoon before rapidly intensifying and entering the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Vc9lAeCvQe — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Fierce winds and heavy rain slam Cuba as Hurricane Ida tears through the island. https://t.co/zB50NkcVws pic.twitter.com/d793XIt9Ay — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2021

VIDEO: Hurricane Ida brings strong winds, rain and floods as the Category 1 storm makes landfall on the southwestern coast of Cuba pic.twitter.com/F9YiUOPjeK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 28, 2021

Torrential rain and strong winds lashed Cuba's Isle of Youth, as Hurricane Ida barreled over the island as a Category 1 storm.



Ida is currently a Category 2 hurricane, forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a major hurricane. https://t.co/Amm7NLUazo pic.twitter.com/QITvmHstIv — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2021