Scenes from Ida: Videos show storm’s aftermath in Cuba while Coast preps for hurricane
Hurricane Ida is expected to be a major Category 4 hurricane when the storm makes landfall on the Louisiana coast, but it’s already left a mark on western Cuba.
Ida was a Category 1 when it barreled through Cuba, leaving damage and devastation along the southwestern coast of the country.
Videos show uprooted trees, flooding and damaged homes.
Mass power outages were also reported.
South Mississippi has all eyes in the Gulf, as Ida is expected to bring strong winds, rain and storm surge in the three Coastal counties. Some areas in Louisiana, including Morgan City and Grand Isle, could see surge of up to 15 feet.
Here’s a look videos that show the aftermath of Ida in Cuba.
