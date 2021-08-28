Weather News
Jim Cantore is in NOLA. Here’s who the Weather Channel is sending to Gulfport for Ida.
Weather Channel Correspondent Justin Michaels is posted up in Gulfport for Hurricane Ida.
His colleague Jim Cantore, a weather celebrity whose visits to the Coast during hurricane season are greeted with a mix of excitement and despair, announced yesterday he was traveling to New Orleans to cover the storm.
Michaels tweeted from Gulfport on Saturday morning.
“Gulfport marina is nearly empty, most boats hauled out for safety ahead of #Ida,” he wrote. “Boaters tell me by this time last year they had already hauled 5 times, and they’re very concerned about Ida.”
Before starting his career in broadcast journalism, Michaels witnessed firsthand the devastation hurricanes can bring. As a volunteer with the American Red Cross just after Hurricane Katrina, he was “randomly” assigned to the media relations team of a shelter in Baton Rouge. His job was matching displaced people with journalists for their stories, he said in a 2019 interview.
He didn’t know at the time that the experience would inform his work in television journalism, which has taken him to jobs in Ohio and Boston before starting his current position at the Weather Channel.
Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana west of New Orleans as a “very dangerous” Category 4 storm.
Last year, Michaels accompanied Cantore to the Coast for Hurricane Zeta. Michaels reported from Bay St. Louis while Cantore was in Gulfort.
For now, Michaels is the only correspondent coming to Mississippi.
Here is the full list of Weather Channel correspondents assigned to cover Ida:
- New Orleans, LA: Jim Cantore (@JimCantore)
- New Orleans, LA: Reynolds Wolf (@ReynoldsWolf)
- New Orleans, LA: Paul Goodloe (@Paul_Goodloe)
- Gulfport, MS: Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews)
- Morgan City, LA: Mike Seidel (@MikeSeidel)
- Morgan City, LA: Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams)
- Lafayette, LA: Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele)
- Lafayette, LA: Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten)
- Baton Rouge, LA: Jaqui Jeras (@JacquiJerasTV)
