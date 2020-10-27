Jim Cantore helps out MS Coast school district with video message on Hurricane Zeta

Schools across the Coast are closing tomorrow to prepare for Hurricane Zeta, but kids in one district got the news from a hurricane season fixture: the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore.

“Hey Bay-Waveland School District’s kids, I got news for you,” he says in the video posted to the district’s Facebook page. “You’re gonna have an off day tomorrow in terms of coming to school, but you’re still gonna have digital learning.”

In the video, Cantore is standing on the beach under an overcast sky.

Tuesday morning, Cantore reported live from the beach in Gulfport.

His presence on the Coast is a somewhat unwelcome sign that South Mississippi is facing the possibility of a direct hit by a tropical system. Forecasts show Zeta could make landfall as a hurricane somewhere between Morgan City, Louisiana and the Mississippi-Alabama border.

But he’s also a beloved celebrity in the country’s hurricane-prone areas, including the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This season, he chased Hurricane Sally east along the Gulf Coast, with a stop in Gulfport.

The Weather Channel announced yesterday that he’d be reporting on Zeta from Gulfport, while colleague Justin Michaels was sent to Bay St. Louis. Yesterday, Cantore greeted fans at Mary Mahoney’s restaurant in Biloxi.

In the announcement to Bay-Waveland students, he also reflected on his own experiences with severe weather as a kid growing up in blizzard-prone New England.

“Back in the day when I went to school, for snow in New England, we just had off days, but you don’t have that fortune because of technology,” he said. “Sorry, but have a good day, stay safe everybody, and we’ll see you back at school probably by the time Thursday or Friday rolls around.”