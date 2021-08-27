Jim Cantore heads to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida. ‘I wish it was for fun and food.’

It’s official: Meteorologist Jim Cantore is on his way to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cantore confirmed he is en route to New Orleans via a post on social media.

“See you soon NOLA,” he wrote in a comment on the @NOLANews Instagram account. “I promise you I wish it was for fun and food and not the damn Cane!”

Cantore confirms the worst.

Since 1992, when Cantore covered Hurricane Andrew in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has had a love-hate relationship with the Weather Channel personality.

On one hand, he’s a Gore Tex-clad harbinger of destruction. On the other, he loves to give hugs.

“It’s been tough this year because of COVID. I can’t wrap my arms around somebody and take a picture and goof off, and sometimes obviously the weather doesn’t warrant that either, but it’s been tough at the Coast,” Cantore told The Pensacola News Journal last year. “We have to keep our distance and people are so sweet.”

His comment can be seen on the post below:

