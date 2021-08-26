Hurricane, storm surge watch for Mississippi Coast as Tropical Storm Ida nears Gulf

The National Hurricane Center issued the first Gulf Coast advisories for Tropical Storm Ida in the 10 p.m. forecast update.

For the Mississippi Coast, there is a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch.

Dangerous levels of storm surge, wind and rainfall are possible in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties on Sunday.

As much as 7-11 feet of storm surge is possible from Louisiana to Ocean Springs, the NHC said, and as much as 4-7 feet in Jackson County to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” the NHC said. “Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.”

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rainfall of 8 to 12inches with isolated maximum amounts up to 15 inches along the central Gulf Coast from Sunday into Monday, the Hurricane Center said.

At 10 p.m., Ida’s maximum sustained winds were still 40 mph and the storm was moving at 12 mph.

Ida has been wobbling a bit and is still asymmetrical, the but the wind shear keeping it from forming a center is forecast to die down by late Friday.

The very warm and moist air over the Gulf of Mexico is fuel for tropical systems, and “steady or rapid intensification” is forecast until landfall.

“The intensity guidance unanimously show Ida becoming a hurricane, but there is notable spread in how strong the system will become,” the NHC said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Landfall is still forecast for Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday, but impacts will extend far beyond the eye of the storm.

Maximum winds are still forecast to be 110 mph near the eye, which is a strong Category 2 storm.

Both the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters will be investigating Ida on Friday morning.

“With just over 60 hours until the expected arrival of storm conditions, all partners in Harrison County are encouraged to check their readiness and prepare now for storm impacts,” the county Emergency Management Agency said in an email Thursday night.

10:00 p.m.: Here is the latest forecast from @NHC_Atlantic on Tropical Storm #Ida. We are under a Hurricane watch. Please have your hurricane plan ready. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/fXgLTPMSRz — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2021

10 p.m. Thursday advisories for Ida

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the next 48 hours.

Storm Surge Watch:

Sabine Pass to Alabama/Florida border

Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible, and it is typically issued 48 hours before the arrival of tropical-storm-force winds, which can make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Hurricane Watch:

Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Watch: