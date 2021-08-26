Biloxi could be in Ida’s cone. What does that mean for orange cones and Beach Fest?

The threat of strong winds from Tropical Storm Ida combined with the coronavirus means the orange cones won’t be out along U.S. 90 in Biloxi this weekend during the scaled-back Summer Beach Fest.

The police department announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that the cones and barricades will not be placed along Highway 90 for traffic control.

Any high winds could knock the cones over and cause traffic issues.

Barricades instead will be staged in areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rains and storm surge.

An additional full shift of officers will be patrol the event area, which was moved to Club Zodiac on Caillavet Street in East Biloxi after the main concert and other events at the Coast Coliseum were canceled because of the rising cases of the coronavirus.

The city will have additional officers on standby, depending on the size of the crowd.