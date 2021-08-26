Invest 99L will likely strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf. Here’s the forecast.

Invest 99L is near Jamaica and heading into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and target the northern Gulf Coast.

It’s too early to say where the system will come ashore, but the forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and meteorologist Rocco Calaci urge South Mississippi residents to keep an eye on the severe weather system.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service says the system is expected to enter into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and continue moving northwestward toward the central or northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast.

The storm could bring “dangerous impacts” including storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday, the NWS said.

The system’s exact track and intensity are still unknown. Landfall is projected to be close to the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina that devastated South Mississippi on Aug. 29, 2005.

“Things have changed overnight that will result in a scramble for people in Louisiana (and the northern Gulf Coast) to prepare for a hurricane early next week,” Calaci said in his daily weather newsletter Wednesday.

Disturbance in the Caribbean is expected to become a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours pic.twitter.com/vXT6Ps0fEi — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 26, 2021

Tuesday there were conflicting views from the GFS and the European model ECMWF on the development of the next tropical wave, he said.

“This morning (Wednesday), both major models agree on development and the timing has jumped up significantly, so there isn’t a lot of time to prepare,” he said.

“As usual, the models are in general agreement, but disagree on the location of landfall and timing,” Calaci said.

The European modes puts landfall at about 10 a.m. Monday, he said, near Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is close to the Louisiana and Texas border.

Any movement to the east could put Mississippi in the cone and possibility on the “dirty side” of the hurricane.

The GFS model shows landfall slightly east of Lake Charles near Abbeville, Louisiana, early Tuesday morning.

Two other developing tropical systems are in the Atlantic Ocean, but Calaci said he doesn’t think either will threaten the United States.

“Over the years, whenever a tropical event entered the very warm waters of the western Gulf of Mexico, we had significant and un-expected strengthening,” he said. “These is no reason not to expect this to occur, so please prepare for a strong hurricane at landfall.”

The Sun Herald will continue to update this article.