Which MS Coast counties are expected to see the most rain from Invest 92-L?

National Weather Service forecasting shows that South Mississippi faces a deluge of heavy rain with a tropical system expected to form in the western Gulf of Mexico and move into the area over the weekend.

If Invest 92-L follows current forecast models, heavy rain will start to impact the Mississippi Gulf Coast Friday with the chance of precipitation increasing throughout the day. The area is expected to be on the eastern side of the storm, which is typically home to the worst conditions.

“The main threat of heavy rain will occur Friday night through Saturday,” the National Weather Service reported on Thursday, noting that the period should last about 36 hours.

The most rain is expected to fall in Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next five days.

A map released Thursday morning by the National Weather Service out of New Orleans shows that the heaviest rains in Mississippi will take place in Biloxi and Jackson County. Eight to 10 inches of rain are forecast to fall in that area through Tuesday.

Most of Harrison and Hancock counties are expected to see 6-8 inches of rain. George County and the southern portions of Pearl River and Stone counties may also receive 6-8 inches.

State-wide, most of the precipitation will take place east of the U.S. 55 corridor if the storm follows its predicted path.