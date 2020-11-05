Tropical system Eta could creep into the Gulf by next week, forecasts show

All eyes are on tropical depression Eta, which is expected to regain strength before ticking northwest toward the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast track is still unclear, and the National Weather Service says it could be a week before the storm-weary Gulf Coast sees any effects. For now, though, forecasters say there are “no immediate concerns.”

“There are some uncertainties, and confidence is very low. However there is a chance (Eta) could move toward the north-central Gulf Coast late next week,” NWS New Orleans meteorologist Christopher Bannon told McClatchy News, adding that the most likely days it could cause issues are Thursday or Friday of next week.

Latest update from @NHC_Atlantic on #Eta. Eta is anticipated to move back into the Caribbean slowly re-strengthen, cross Cuba & likely turn back to the northwest & head towards the southeast Gulf. No immediate concerns at this time but all on it. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/dO0a2nYUbt — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 5, 2020

Eta made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Nicaragua on Tuesday, NBC News reported. It has since weakened to a depression dumping heavy rainfall across portions of Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system could cause “catastrophic” flooding and landslides in the region before turning back into the Caribbean Sea, where it’s forecast to regain strength.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The risk for dangerous wind and rain stretches over the Cayman Islands, south Florida and Florida Keys through early next week, forecasters say.

Tropical depression Eta could bring potential impacts to the northern Gulf Coast by late next week, the risk for severe weather is still uncertain. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.

Bannon said potential impacts on the Gulf Coast depend on the strength of other systems in the area.

“They could lift (Eta) off to the northeast, or if they bypass it, leave it sitting over the Gulf of Mexico for another day or two before having it slowly drift back to the north,” he explained.

As of Thursday afternoon, tropical depression Eta was hovering over Honduras with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system continues to travel northwest at 8 mph.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER