Hurricane Zeta cleanup: The latest on power outages, beaches and debris pick-up

Mississippi Power announced Monday that 99 percent of its customers who can receive power following Hurricane Zeta now have electricity, as others in South Mississippi still wait for their lights and heat to come on.

On Tuesday, when temperatures north of I-10 dipped down into the 30s, Singing River Electric was reporting 9,900 customers waiting for power and Coast Electric had 1,900 customers without power since Hurricane Zeta’s high winds on Wednesday evening.

“These last ones are slow going because they are now in areas where damage is causing outages to a handful of people,” said April Lollar, director of communications for Coast Electric. It takes about three hours to restore a broken pole — and Coast Electric had more than 1,000 broken poles in Hurricane Zeta.

In some places working three hours to replace a broken pole will restore service to dozens of people, she said, but in rural areas the same amount of work restores power to one or two customers. As crews finish one area, they are moving to help crews in other areas to get the power restored.

Mississippi Power has 111 customers who haven’t been able to have power restored.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restoration for 99% of Mississippi Power customers by 6 p.m. Monday came ahead of the company’s original estimate that 95% of customers would have power restored by midnight.

“I want to thank our customers for their patience and perseverance as we worked to restore their service,” Mississippi Power President Anthony Wilson said. “We put every resource available to us into restoring their service as quickly and safely as possible.”

About 1,700 personnel from 20 states came to help Mississippi Power restore service.

Beaches closed

The 26 miles of Harrison County Sand Beach is closed temporarily as the Sand Beach Department continues cleaning up debris from Hurricane Zeta.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Many of the stairs and walkways to access the beach were destroyed or damaged, according to a press release.

Sections of the beach will reopen as they are cleaned and deemed safe.

Debris removal

Jackson County’s debris contractor will begin picking up Hurricane Zeta debris in the unincorporated areas of the county on Monday.

Residents should put their debris curbside in the right-of-way area and separate it by trees and branches, construction debris, wood fencing and large appliances.

Other cities and counties continue to remove debris.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald weather Storm surge from Hurricane Zeta overtakes roads, cars October 28, 2020 10:55 PM