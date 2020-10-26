Hurricane Zeta could bring heavy rains and 70 mph winds to MS Gulf Coast, NHC forecasts

Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula just after 11 p.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm still expected to be a possible Category 1 hurricane at landfall on the Gulf Coast around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties are under a hurricane watch and storm surge watch. Pearl River, Stone, George, Perry and Greene counties are under a tropical storm watch.

In its 10 p.m. update, the NHC said peak winds could get to 85 mph over the Gulf of Mexico, but cooler waters and increasing wind shear should weaken Zeta before it reaches the Coast.

“Environmental conditions are unseasonably conducive for intensification so late in the year in the southern and central Gulf of Mexico, with fairly light shear and warm waters during the next 24 to 36 hours,” the NHC said in its 10 p.m. update. “The peak intensity forecast is raised slightly after considering those factors, and some models ... even suggest it could get a little stronger.”

If the current forecast holds, the National Weather Service in New Orleans forecasts “moderate to major impacts” across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The main threats include heavy rainfall, storm surge, strong to potentially damaging winds and possible tornadoes. “This rainfall will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding,” the NHC said.

In the coastal counties, winds up to 73 mph and storm surge of 4-6 feet above normal are possible.

Heavy rainfall expected Tuesday night through Thursday.

Storm surge forecast as of Tuesday 10 p.m. for Hurricane Zeta National Weather Service

The Weather Channel has two reporters slated to be on the Mississippi Coast for Zeta, including Jim Cantore.

Where to find sand bags

Harrison County

Harrison County Road Department: 10076 Lorraine Road, Gulfport, MS 39503

D’Iberville Work Center: 10085 1st Ave., D’Iberville, MS 39540

Woolmarket Work Center: 16395 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi, MS 39532

Lyman Work Center: 15001 County Farm Road, Gulfport, MS 39503

Long Beach Work Center: 605 North Seal Ave., Long Beach, MS 39560

Orange Grove Work Center: 8300 34th Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501

Courthouse Rd. Pier: 96 Courthouse Road, Gulfport, MS 39507

Long Beach Harbor: 720 S Cleveland Ave., Long Beach, MS 39560

Pass Christian Harbor: 115 Market St., Pass Christian, MS 39571

Hancock County

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds St.

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington St.

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Forecast for Biloxi-Gulfport

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.