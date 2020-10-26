Jim Cantore is coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for Hurricane Zeta

With Hurricane Zeta now a Category 1, two Weather Channel personalities will be reporting from the Mississippi Coast as the tropical storm approaches.

This year will make the seventh year with 11 hurricanes or more, with the last one 2005 with 15.

Gulf Coast weather watchers always wait to see where celebrity Jim Cantore will go, and for this late-season storm he’s slated for Gulfport.

“It’s not uncommon to have tropical storms developing this late in the season, but serious threats to the U.S. at the end of October are much less frequent,” said Stu Ostro, senior director of Weather Communications at The Weather Channel.

Here are the locations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama:

Gulfport, Mississippi

Jim Cantore (@JimCantore)

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews)

Grand Isle, Louisiana

Reynolds Wolf (@Reynolds Wolf)

Dauphin Island, Alabama

Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombsTWC)

New Orleans

Paul Goodloe (@Paul_Goodloe)