Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Jim Cantore is coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for Hurricane Zeta

With Hurricane Zeta now a Category 1, two Weather Channel personalities will be reporting from the Mississippi Coast as the tropical storm approaches.

This year will make the seventh year with 11 hurricanes or more, with the last one 2005 with 15.

Gulf Coast weather watchers always wait to see where celebrity Jim Cantore will go, and for this late-season storm he’s slated for Gulfport.

“It’s not uncommon to have tropical storms developing this late in the season, but serious threats to the U.S. at the end of October are much less frequent,” said Stu Ostro, senior director of Weather Communications at The Weather Channel.

Here are the locations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama:

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gulfport, Mississippi

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Grand Isle, Louisiana

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Dauphin Island, Alabama

New Orleans

Profile Image of Alyssa Newton
Alyssa Newton
Alyssa Newton is an award-winning multimedia journalist with a background in television, radio and print. She’s originally from Dothan, Alabama and has a journalism degree from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Her passion lies in storytelling, news, sports and a strong espresso.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service