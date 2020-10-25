Tropical Storm Zeta could be a hurricane before reaching Gulf Coast mid-week, NHC says

South Mississippi is again in forecast cone for a tropical system, for a possibly record-setting seventh time in the 2020 hurricane season.

Newly formed Tropical Storm Zeta set one official record Sunday, making the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season the fastest to get to 27 named storms.

Zeta is expected to impact the Yucatan and bring heavy rain to south Florida and Cuba early in the week before moving over the Gulf of Mexico toward the northern Gulf Coast.

“Zeta could be at or just below hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle,” the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

The good news is increasing wind shear and cooler water temperatures are expected to prevent strengthening.

“Although not explicitly shown in the official forecast, the unfavorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions over the northern Gulf of Mexico could cause Zeta to weaken by the time the center nears the northern Gulf coast.

“However, users are reminded that these intensity forecasts are subject to uncertainty.”

The National Weather Service in New Orleans said moderate impacts are possible in Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana “including heavy rain, coastal flooding, and strong/damaging winds around midweek.”

10AM CDT Update: Zeta is nearly stationary but will slowly move towards the northwest over the next few days. If the current forecast holds, moderate impacts in SE LA/S MS are possible, including heavy rain, coastal flooding, and strong/damaging winds around midweek. pic.twitter.com/4eIuZsqz9M — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 25, 2020

Lake Charles, New Orleans, and Gulfport have been in the cone 6 times this hurricane season. h/t @HeatherZWeather pic.twitter.com/oFlYbBn0zK — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) October 5, 2020

