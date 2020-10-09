Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

When hurricanes threaten, who do you trust? A list of legit online weather resources.

Hurricane Delta watches, warnings
Hurricane Delta watches, warnings National Weather Service, New Orleans/Baton Rouge

The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service shift into overdrive when tropical weather threatens, flooding their websites with advisories, data, graphics and satellilte images, most recently of Hurricane Delta barreling toward the Louisiana coast.

Meteorologists, storm chasers, climate experts and weather buffs branch out from there, sifting through and analyzing storm data and images, and, in some cases, chasing hurricanes for live action.

Their dispatches fill the internet.

Whether you prefer to surf the web, follow people and topics of interest on Twitter or find pages you like on Facebook, we’ve compiled some trustworthy and credible weather sources you might want to check out and keep handy during hurricane season:

Hurricane watch on the web

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The National Hurricane Center groups tropical disturbances and hurricanes on one page, where you can click on the storm of interest for more detailed information. When a tropical storm develops, reports are provided at regular intervals. The website updates its hurricane reports every six hours, from 4 a.m.-9 p.m. central time. You’ll find everything from wind probabilities to satellite images.

The National Weather Service Office for New Orleans/Baton Rouge website shows at a glance the watches, warnings and weather advisories in force for South Mississippi and Louisiana.

For forecast reports on approaching hurricanes and tropical weather, or just to see if rain is expected, subscribe to the daily weather newsletter produced by meteorologist Rocco Calaci. Calaci has been forecasting and tracking hurricanes for 48 years and specializes in Gulf Coast weather.

The Gulf Coast’s favorite meteorologist except when he visits their town, Jim Cantore, and a host of other talented weather types can be found on The Weather Channel website.

AccuWeather meteorologists post regular updates on hurricanes, incorporating video and graphics.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Tracking weather on Facebook

Hurricane experts on Twitter

The biggest names in weather — official federal weather sources such as NHC-Atlantic and NWS, meteorologists, media companies, storm chasers and weather buffs — are active on Twitter, especially when a storm is brewing.

This Twitter list includes a variety of vetted weather sources for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Whatever accounts you choose to follow, stay weather aware!

Profile Image of Anita Lee
Anita Lee
Mississippi native Anita Lee graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously worked at the Jackson Daily News and Virginian-Pilot, joining the Sun Herald in 1987. She specializes in in-depth coverage of government, public corruption, transparency and courts. She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service