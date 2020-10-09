When hurricanes threaten, who do you trust? A list of legit online weather resources.

Hurricane Delta watches, warnings National Weather Service, New Orleans/Baton Rouge

The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service shift into overdrive when tropical weather threatens, flooding their websites with advisories, data, graphics and satellilte images, most recently of Hurricane Delta barreling toward the Louisiana coast.

Meteorologists, storm chasers, climate experts and weather buffs branch out from there, sifting through and analyzing storm data and images, and, in some cases, chasing hurricanes for live action.

Their dispatches fill the internet.

Whether you prefer to surf the web, follow people and topics of interest on Twitter or find pages you like on Facebook, we’ve compiled some trustworthy and credible weather sources you might want to check out and keep handy during hurricane season:

Hurricane watch on the web

The National Hurricane Center groups tropical disturbances and hurricanes on one page, where you can click on the storm of interest for more detailed information. When a tropical storm develops, reports are provided at regular intervals. The website updates its hurricane reports every six hours, from 4 a.m.-9 p.m. central time. You’ll find everything from wind probabilities to satellite images.

The National Weather Service Office for New Orleans/Baton Rouge website shows at a glance the watches, warnings and weather advisories in force for South Mississippi and Louisiana.

For forecast reports on approaching hurricanes and tropical weather, or just to see if rain is expected, subscribe to the daily weather newsletter produced by meteorologist Rocco Calaci. Calaci has been forecasting and tracking hurricanes for 48 years and specializes in Gulf Coast weather.

The Gulf Coast’s favorite meteorologist except when he visits their town, Jim Cantore, and a host of other talented weather types can be found on The Weather Channel website.

AccuWeather meteorologists post regular updates on hurricanes, incorporating video and graphics.

Here's a look at the forecast evolution of #Delta's structure as it approaches #LAwx tonight/tomorrow.



Note the mid-level dry air encroaching from the west/south and the vortex getting tilted by southwesterly shear.



Regardless of last-minute weakening, serious impacts expected. pic.twitter.com/LiEAPf6xRy — Jack Sillin (@JackSillin) October 8, 2020

Tracking weather on Facebook

Mike’s Weather Page is a popular spot for following all things hurricane. He’s been a weather source since 2004, soaking up and sharing weather information from a variety of trusted outlets. Mike’s page has 996,873 followers and a link to his website.

Tropical Tidbits shares videos, watches, warnings and other information about hurricanes. The page belongs to Levi Cowan, who creates videos and blogs on tropical cyclones as they unfold and analyzes weather data in real time. Cowan has a doctorate in meteorology and 76,626 followers.

Gulf Coast Hurricane Tracker strives to keep residents informed and safe when hurricanes and severe weather threaten, meteorologist and founder Jason Scott says. The page posts frequently as hurricanes approach, providing information on rainfall, wind and surge forecasts, along with watches and warnings. The page has 29,570 followers.

Pine Belt Storm Tracker is a Facebook page that focuses on hurricanes and severe weather threatening the Pine Belt in South Mississippi, also from meteorologist Jason Scott. The page has 19,758 followers.

Been busy 2020, with 5 penetrations. #DELTA brings me to career total of 54 #hurricane eyewalls & 37 eyes. My plan for getting to SW #Louisiana for 2nd slice of DELTA pie is a delicately crafted card house: if one piece wobbles, whole thing collapses. Let's see what happens. pic.twitter.com/qZGMccGDCg — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 8, 2020

Hurricane experts on Twitter

The biggest names in weather — official federal weather sources such as NHC-Atlantic and NWS, meteorologists, media companies, storm chasers and weather buffs — are active on Twitter, especially when a storm is brewing.

This Twitter list includes a variety of vetted weather sources for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Veteran Gulf Coast meteorologists, including Margaret Orr of New Orleans and James Spann of Mobile, are staple Twitter accounts for following Coast weather. Orr is particularly good about responding to followers and answering questions on Twitter.

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters often add humor to their tweets, which include videos from the hurricanes they fly into.

Storm chasers are great to follow, too. Josh Morgerman has covered an active hurricane season from his home base in Bay St. Louis.

Whatever accounts you choose to follow, stay weather aware!