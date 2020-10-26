Storm-weary Gulf Coast braces for Zeta, which is forecast to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast of the United States this week, forecasts show.

Areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle will likely see impacts from the storm starting Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm-weary region is bracing for heavy rain, damaging winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

Parts of the Gulf Coast could see between 4 and 6 inches of rain, the National Hurricane Center says. The Biloxi area could get up to 6 inches of rain.

Coastal flooding due to storm surge is also possible, meteorologist Danielle Manning with the National Weather Service told McClatchy News.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

7 AM CDT Update on Tropical Storm #Zeta. No significant changes with this advisory. #Zeta remains a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds, and is still expected to make landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula tonight. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/Vx5Z4rATtn — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 26, 2020

Forecasters say fast-moving Zeta will likely become a hurricane Monday as it approaches the northern Yucatan Peninsula. Risk of storm surge and flash flooding are expected in the region, with Zeta dumping heavy rainfall across the Cayman Islands and western Cuba through Tuesday.

The storm could “start to weaken a bit” as it nears the northern part of the Gulf, Manning said. “That’s why we say it could be a strong tropical storm or a hurricane by then.”

Tropical storm-force winds are forecast to arrive in the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by early Wednesday, maps show. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.

On Monday morning, Zeta was moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Zeta is now the 27th named storm in what has been an unusually active hurricane season.

Some portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast could see up to 6 inches of rain as Tropical Storm Zeta nears, forecast maps show. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.