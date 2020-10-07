Storm surge warning for 2 MS Coast counties as Hurricane Delta expected to grow in size

The National Hurricane Center has expanded the watches and warnings along the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta is expected to grow in size.

A storm surge warning was issued from Louisiana to Ocean Springs, including Hancock and Harrison counties. A storm surge watch is still in effect for Jackson County. Three to five feet of surge is possible.

Hancock, Pearl River, Pike and Walthall counties remain under a tropical storm watch. Winds between 39-57 mph are possible.

A tropical storm warning also was issued for the New Orleans area.

Delta is now a Category 1, according the latest data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters based at Biloxi’s Keesler Air Force Base.

But the storm is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 over the Gulf of Mexico and weaken to a Category 2 before landfall in south-central Louisiana on Friday evening.

Delta is expected to slow down and turn northeast through early Thursday, turn north later in the day, and move more quickly north on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are 90 mph, forecast to strengthen to 120 mph before weakening to 100 mph before landfall.

“Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, “the NHC’s 10 p.m. key messages said, “where life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are likely beginning Friday, particularly for portions of the Louisiana coast.

On the Mississippi Coast, up to 2 inches of rain is expected.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency ahead of the storm Wednesday afternoon.

“I have declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta,” Reeves said in a statement. “Watch the weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action. Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe.”

Forecast for Biloxi-Gulfport

Thursday

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.