What does Hurricane Delta mean for Cruisin’ The Coast? What to know

Only in 2020 could Cruisin’ The Coast be threatened by the coronavirus and a hurricane.

The 24th annual event is under way across South Mississippi from Oct 4-11, but it could end sooner depending on the track of Hurricane Delta.

“At the present we are watching and monitoring the storm and its movements,” executive director Woody Bailey said at noon Tuesday.

The Cruisin’ Facebook page posted Tuesday night that Wednesday events would go on as scheduled.

“We have been watching the weather just like you. Cruisin’ The Coast 2020 will proceed as scheduled for Wednesday. 2020 registration will open at 9 a.m. and we will see you in Biloxi for the Block Party and In Diamondhead the Blessing of the Classics.”

There’s been some movement of the hurricane track to the west, Bailey said, which is encouraging. He’s talking regularly to Rupert Lacy, emergency management director for Harrison County, for the latest updates.

Lacy’s Cruisin’ update on Tuesday afternoon has winds at 5 mph Thursday night. The forecast puts hurricane force winds reaching South Mississippi late Friday night into Saturday morning.

On Tuesday’s schedule Margaritaville Resort Biloxi is hosting an event, along with Moss Point and a salute to veterans at Cruise Central in Gulfport.

The big event Wednesday is the block party that closes downtown Biloxi so people can wander among the cars. On Thursday through Saturday, the Cruisin’ venues are scheduled to be open in cities across South Mississippi, bringing an economic boost to the Coast.

In the Biloxi harbors, boats are being moved to safer berths inland, and if the hurricane looks like it may be coming toward Mississippi, the many campers and tents along U.S. 90 would also have to get out of the way of the storm.

That is what happened three years ago in October 2017, when Hurricane Nate forced Cruisin’ The Coast to consolidate the final events and end a day early on Saturday. Many of the cruisers packed their valuable cars and left for home early.

The casinos in South Mississippi closed on Saturday but were back open 18 1/2 hours later on Sunday as Nate caused minimal damage to the Coast.

The Sun Herald will continue to monitor the status of Cruisin’ The Coast and report any changes to the schedule.