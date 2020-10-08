Hurricane Delta continues to track toward Louisiana. How will it impact the MS Coast?

The storm surge watch has been canceled for Jackson County, as Hurricane Delta continues to track west toward the Louisiana coast.

Storm surge watches for 2-4 feet remain in effect for Hancock and Harrison County, according to the 7 a.m. report from the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, moved from Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi for the third time this hurricane season. They now are flying from San Antonio, Texas, into the center of Hurricane Delta.

Their latest flight found maximum sustained winds at near 100 mph with higher gusts.

Delta is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday night. Some weakening is expected to occur when Delta approaches the Louisiana Coast and makes landfall Friday afternoon or evening.

In South Mississippi, on and off rain is in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday, but no river flooding advisories have been issued for the Coast.

The forecast for the Coast shows a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

Friday’s forecast shows a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

The Sun Herald will update this article throughout the day.