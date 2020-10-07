Hurricane Delta: Storm surge, hurricane watches issued for parts of Gulf Coast

Storm surge and hurricane watches have been issued for the northern Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta is forecast to bring “hazardous conditions” to the region later this week.

Hancock and Pearl River counties are under a tropical storm watch, as well as counties in southwest Mississippi near McComb. The three coastal counties are under a storm surge watch, and 2-4 feet of surge is possible.

The system is on track to impact the Gulf Coast by late Friday, bringing the risk of heavy rain and dangerous hurricane-force winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Among other concerns are “locally heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, coastal flooding and even some isolated tornadoes,” Kevin Gilmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Baton Rouge, told McClatchy News. “All those threats will primarily last from Friday through early Saturday.”

(5/6): A few brief, weak tornadoes may be possible during the day on Friday across all of SE LA and S MS. Make sure you have a reliable source of weather information on Friday should warnings become necessary! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/HUPjS52pof — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 7, 2020

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The storm is expected to make landfall around the central Louisiana coastline late Friday before pulling northward across the lower Mississippi Valley, Gilmore said. Heavy showers will spread to the Tennessee Valley and southeastern U.S. this weekend into early next week, forecasts show.

Delta hovered over the northern Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday, dumping heavy rain and whipping maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm continues to track northwest at 17 mph and is forecast to move into the southern Gulf later Wednesday.

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cWKYybKCMi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

The system, which morphed into a powerful Category 4 storm in just 24 hours on Tuesday, is expected to weaken some while over land. However, weather officials say it “could become a Category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday.” It’s set to make landfall at or near major hurricane status on Friday, according to Gilmore.

“The wind field, the size of the storm will spread out largely,” he said. “Impacts may be felt a lot larger than normal outside the center of the storm.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Parts of the Gulf Coast will see increased risk of “life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds” in the coming days, weather officials said. “Residents in theses areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.”