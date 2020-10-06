Here’s where Weather Channel meteorologists will be for Delta. What about Jim Cantore?

Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
With Hurricane Delta already one of the most rapidly intensifying hurricanes in history, The Weather Channel is sending reporters to areas in the forecast cone of uncertainty.

Winds reached 145 mph on Tuesday, making it a a Category 4 storm. A cold front is expected to weaken the storm some before landfall, but wherever that is will likely see catastrophic damage.

Gulf Coast weather watchers always wait to see where celebrity Jim Cantore will go, but there’s no word yet.

Here are the locations for Wednesday:

New Orleans

Morgan City, Louisiana

