Thousands without power after ice storm batters Mississippi. When will it be restored?

More than 35,000 Mississippi residents are still without power after a dangerous winter storm brought ice, snow and freezing rain to the state.

A dangerous winter storm with snow, ice, freezing rain and frigid temperatures put much of Mississippi in a deep freeze, leaving more than 35,000 residents still in the dark on Tuesday.

Some utility customers might have to wait until late Tuesday night to get their power restored, according to officials.

Mississippi Power, one of the state’s largest electric utility providers, said its fleet of 1,000 linemen and engineers were on the roads early Tuesday morning to get power restored to those impacted by the storm.

“Our crews, along with additional resources, will continue to work safely until every customer’s power is restored,” the company posted on Twitter early Tuesday, along with estimated restoration times for several cities.

Below you can find estimated restoration times.

The lights are already back on for residents in Forest, Hattiesburg and Heidlelberg, the company said.

Officials estimate power will be fully restored to residents in Bay Springs, Decatur, Hickory, Newton, Taylorsville and Union by 6 p.m. Tuesday, and 95% percent of customers in Lake, Lawrence and Meridian should have their lights back on by midnight.

The Mississippi Power outage map showed nearly 275 power outages, with more than 3,000 customers without power across southeastern Mississippi on Tuesday morning.

Coast Electric Power Association, which also services several Gulf Coast communities, reported more than a dozen customers were affected with outages in Hancock, Harrison and Pearl River counties.

Singing River Electric Cooperative had crews dispatched near Gautier and Ocean Springs just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. No estimated restoration times were listed.

As the winter weather rolls through, residents are encouraged to conserve energy by avoiding the use of large appliances, opening window blinds during the day, bundling up and turning the thermostat down.